CME Group Launches ENSO Data Insights to Aid Best Execution Financing for Hedge Funds

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it has launched ENSO Data Insights, a community benchmarking tool which leverages ENSO's alternative data set to help customers make more informed investment decisions.

ENSO Data Insights provides hedge funds, asset managers and banks with access to a diverse pool of global multi-asset class securities to help them compare best execution financing rates, trend analysis for long and short position sector changes, sector breakdown, top position movers, crowdedness scoring, and the most active stock borrow rate changes as it relates to the ENSO Rate. The tool helps clients evaluate how market dynamics are driving costs and demands to borrow stock, optimize counterparty management and seize alpha-generating opportunities.

"Until now, the market has had limited access to aggregated and anonymized long and short alternative data," said Paul Busby, Global Head of ENSO. "ENSO Data Insights taps into our derived data to provide the market with a unique insight into how trending securities are being positioned by alternative fund managers. This allows for an enhanced analytical process, driving better informed investment and best execution financing decisions."

ENSO is the market leading technology innovator in the portfolio finance and treasury industry and has over one trillion in Assets Under Administration (AUA), covering 33% of the global hedge fund equity long short market. Data Insights is now accessible to ENSO's global client base.

ENSO is a part of CME Group. As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G