DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019 Adds Next Round of Business and Technology Leaders to Speak at Three-Day Conference in June

IT Revolution announces new speakers from Adidas, American Airlines, Auto Trader, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, ING, Lloyds Banking Group, KeyBank, and more to help large, complex organizations implement DevOps and IT transformation practices

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution ( http://itrevolution.com ), the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced the third round of speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019 ( https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/speakers/ ). From 25-27 June, technology practitioners, business leaders, and subject domain experts from across the world will convene at the InterContinental London - The O2 for three full days of immersive learning about IT and DevOps transformation patterns and practices.

Registration is expected to sell out early. To attend DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019, visit: (http://bit.ly/DOES19EUR).

"The program for DevOps Enterprise Summit London is nearly complete with the addition of these amazing speakers who are showing how technology and business leaders are working together to win in the marketplace," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "We continue to strive to make this event the best DevOps Enterprise Summit ever. I'm thrilled with the quality of the content being shared at the event, on track to hosting representatives from more than 500 organizations across the globe who share a common goal."

The third round of speakers announced for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019 are:

Saki Arkoudopoulos, Portfolio Manager, Cyber Security, NXP Semiconductors

Helen Beal , DevOpsologist, Ranger4

, DevOpsologist, Ranger4 Jan-Joost Bouwman , Risk Manager, ING

, Risk Manager, ING Fernando Cornago , Senior Director, Platform Engineering, Adidas

, Senior Director, Platform Engineering, Adidas Neil Crawford , Head of Technology, Findmypast

, Head of Technology, Findmypast Dr. Holly Cummins , Worldwide Development Leader, IBM Cloud Storage

, Worldwide Development Leader, IBM Cloud Storage Carmen DeArdo , Senior Strategist VSM Consulting, TaskTop

, Senior Strategist VSM Consulting, TaskTop Jonas Elmqvist, Unit Manager, Swedish Migration Agency

Daniel Franzen , Architect, Swedish Migration Agency

, Architect, Swedish Migration Agency Fin Goulding, Co-Founder & CIO, Flow Academy

Benjamin Grimm , Senior Director - .COM, Adidas

, Senior Director - .COM, Adidas Rasmus Hald , Head of Cloud Center of Excellence, Maersk

, Head of Cloud Center of Excellence, Maersk Mark Howell , DevOps Centre of Excellence Lead, Engineering Transformation, Lloyds Banking Group

, DevOps Centre of Excellence Lead, Engineering Transformation, Lloyds Banking Group Leon Janson , Manager Risk & Control, ING

, Manager Risk & Control, ING Phillip Knezevich , Senior Manager Architecture/Infrastructure, American Airlines

, Senior Manager Architecture/Infrastructure, American Airlines Duncan Lawie , Infrastructure Enterprise Architect, Credit Suisse

, Infrastructure Enterprise Architect, Credit Suisse Chris McFee , SVP Enterprise DevOps, KeyBank

, SVP Enterprise DevOps, KeyBank Mick Miller , Director - Enterprise Monitoring and Feedback, KeyBank

, Director - Enterprise Monitoring and Feedback, KeyBank Carl Molyneux , Lead Application Management Engineer, United Kingdom Hydrographic Office

, Lead Application Management Engineer, United Kingdom Hydrographic Office Paul Shepheard , Head of Delivery Platforms & Services, Deutsche Bank

, Head of Delivery Platforms & Services, Deutsche Bank Matty Stratton , DevOps Advocate, PagerDuty

, DevOps Advocate, PagerDuty Russell Warman , Head of Infrastructure and Operations, Auto Trader

, Head of Infrastructure and Operations, Auto Trader Dave Whyte , Operations Squad Lead, Auto Trader

Attendees will experience the unfolding documentary of the ongoing transformations that these leaders are helping drive in large, complex organizations. In addition, the programming for DevOps Enterprise Summit focuses on identifying patterns and practices for:

Spanning the Business and Technology Divide

Next Generation Operations and Infrastructure

Overcoming Old Ways Of Working (e.g. Infosec, Compliance, ITIL, Project Management, Audit)

Dynamic Learning Organizations

Leadership Lessons, Transformational Leadership, Recognition, and Human Resources

For more information about DOES19 London, please visit: ( https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/ ).

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

