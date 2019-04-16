Yesterday, on April 15, 2019, Clinical Laserthermia Systems (the "Company") published a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm has referred a disciplinary matter concerning the Company to its Disciplinary Committee, and that the background to the matter is incorrect information by the Company on its agreement with its CEO. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the company or the pricing of its listed financial instruments. Given that the Exchange has found that the Company has committed a serious breach of the Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook and has referred the matter to its Disciplinary Committee, questioning whether the Company is suitable to be listed on Nasdaq First North, the Exchange has decided that the shares in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (CLS B, ISIN code SE0002756130, order book ID 65182) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.