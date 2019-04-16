sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 16.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

lynx
Invitation to Telephone Conference Concerning Duni Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2019

BOX, Sweden, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 7.45 AM CET on Wednesday 24 April.

Telephone conference

The Interim report will be presented on Wednesday, 24 April at 09.00 AM CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46-8-566-426-51, Pin: 98038158#

To follow the presentation via the web, please visit this link:
http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1973068-1/34DB88EF3D9325F6122341FAFE8AEACE?partnerref=rss-events

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,500 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716.
Duni.com

This information is such that Duni AB (publ) is to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 16 April 2019 at 10.00 hrs CET.

Additional information is provided by:
Mats Lindroth, CFO, +46-40-106200
e-mail mats.lindroth@duni.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/r/invitation-to-telephone-conference-concerning-duni-interim-report-1-january---31-march-2019,c2790217

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/295/2790217/1026950.pdf

Invitation to telephone conference concerning Duni Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2019

https://news.cision.com/duni-ab/i/fsr-hotel-20180626-duni-pr,c2611162

FSR-HOTEL-20180626 DUNI PR


© 2019 PR Newswire