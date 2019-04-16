Capgemini SE: Notre-Dame de Paris: Capgemini contributes to the national effort

Press contact:

Florence Lievre

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71

E-mail : florence.lievre@capgemini.com

Notre-Dame de Paris: Capgemini contributes to the national effort

Paris, April 16, 2019 - The Capgemini Group has decided to pay the sum of one million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO of the Capgemini Group: "Our emotion is strong after this terrible fire. As an international company born in France, we wanted to be in solidarity with the national effort to rebuild this masterpiece of the heritage of humanity."

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count

Attachment