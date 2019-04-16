sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,06 Euro		+0,20
+1,84 %
WKN: A119H6 ISIN: IT0005037210 Ticker-Symbol: 7T4 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
TINEXTA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TINEXTA SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TINEXTA SPA
TINEXTA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TINEXTA SPA11,06+1,84 %