Tinexta provides IT solutions, information and consulting services in niche markets predominantly to corporate clients. It has leading positions in its domestic markets. In aggregate, we believe these are capable of 6% organic revenue growth through our forecast period while expanding EBITDA margin, cash flow conversion and ROIC. There is likely to be further M&A in order to increase geographic coverage, client reach or expand the product offer. Our multiples-based SOTP and DCF valuations support a valuation of €13.5-14.2.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...