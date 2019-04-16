Payescape Announces New Accountants Partnership Program

BALLYMONEY, Northern Ireland, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Payescape is excited to announce their new Accountants Partnership Program to help accountancy practices and bookkeepers strengthen their payroll offering to clients whilst ensuring compliance with the ever-evolving payroll regulations.

The new Accountants Partnership program will enable accountants to utilise Payescape's technology and their CIPP-certified team to offer payroll services and software to their clients. "Accountants and bookkeepers can now easily provide co-branded payroll services to their clients while providing enhanced reporting and compliance with our new partnership," said Adrian Geffert, Payescape Sales Director. The Accountants Partnership program was developed to help accountants expand their practices while handling the growing complexities of managing client payroll.

The Payescape Accountant Partnership Program will allow accountants to grow their payroll base, spend less time managing payroll, and provide back up and compliance where needed.

Payescape provides integrated, cloud-based solutions for payroll, human resources, and time management. Payescape staff are CIPP-certified to ensure professional advice and support. To learn more about how Payescape solutions can help your business, visit https://www.payescape.com

