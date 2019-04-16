As from April 17, 2019, unit rights (UR) issued by Oncology Venture A/S will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 29, 2019. Instrument: Unit rights ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: OV UR ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012507317 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 172583 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- As from April 17, 2019, paid subscription units (BTU) issued by Oncology Venture A/S will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: OV BTU ----------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012507325 ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 172584 ----------------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46 40 615 14 10.