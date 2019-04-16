Kawasaki INnovation Gateway at SKYFRONT, Japan, Publishes the April Issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter

KAWASAKI, Japan, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The April 2019 issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter includes a video interview with Satoshi Morimoto, Managing Executive Officer, Member of the Board Division Manager, Regenerative Medicine Division, Head, Tonomachi CPC, Life Science Institute, Inc.; a summary of news and events; and highlights of research being conducted by scientists affiliated with K awasaki IN novation G ateway at SKYFRONT (KING SKYFRONT): the City's flagship science and technology innovation hub focused on the life sciences and environment.

April 2019 issue of Kawasaki SkyFront iNewsletter

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/

Contents of the 15th issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/

Video Feature

Satoshi Morimoto

Managing Executive Officer, Member of the Board, Division Manager, Regenerative Medicine Division Head, Tonomachi CPC, Life Science Institute, Inc.

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/video_feature/vol-15-feature01/

We opened the facility called Tonomachi CPC in Life Innovation Center for our research and development on regenerative medicine product of Muse cells that we are developing now.

Clinical trial of our Muse Cells was initiated for acute myocardial infarction in January 2018, then cerebral infarction in September and epidermolysis bullosa in December as target diseases.

Research Highlights

Gene therapy for childhood neurological disease AADC deficiency

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/research_highlights/vol-15-research01/

News and Events

Shimadzu Corporation will establish a new base for its measurement business in Kawasaki City by December 2020. The convenient location of the base near Haneda Airport is expected to accelerate open innovation.

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/news/20190115/

Keio University, Keio University Hospital

Clinical research on "regenerative medicine using iPS cell-derived neural progenitor cells for subacute stage spinal cord injury" (Start of Research and development approved).

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/news/20190218/

About KING SKYFRONT

The Kawasaki INnovation Gateway (KING) SKYFRONT is the flagship science and technology innovation hub of Kawasaki City. KING SKYFRONT is a 40 hectare area located in the Tonomachi area of the Keihin Industrial Region that spans Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture and Tokyo International Airport (also often referred to as Haneda Airport).

KING SKYFRONT was launched in 2013 as a base for scholars, industrialists and government administrators to work together to devise real life solutions to global issues in the life sciences and environment.

Further information

Coastal Area International Strategy Headquarters, Kawasaki City, Japan,

1 Miyamoto-cho, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-city, Kanagawa 210-8577 Japan

EMAIL: 59jigyo@city.kawasaki.jp

http://www.city.kawasaki.jp/en/category/132-5-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.html

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/872481/kawasaki_image.jpg