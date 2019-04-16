All-electric buses will cost the same as diesel options by 2030 - and possibly earlier - according to research into the global EV market.On-the-move charging technology for electric buses, including solar bodywork, is helping drive down the contribution of battery costs to electric vehicle prices and will hasten parity with diesel public transport, according to U.K. research company IDTechEx. The Cambridge-based business intelligence service has predicted ebuses will rival diesel alternatives on price by around 2030, thanks to advances in non-battery charging options including integral PV; intermittent ...

