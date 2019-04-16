Henry Kravis, co-founder of KKR and his wife Marie-Josée Kravis, American citizens, are saddened by the fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, like all of France and the rest of the world.

In order to help finance the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris, a symbol of French heritage, Mr and Mrs Kravis have decided to contribute $10 million.

-ends-

