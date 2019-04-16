sprite-preloader
WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
16.04.2019
Arion Bank hf.: Reduction of Arion Bank's share capital

At the Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank hf. on 20 March 2019 a motion was passed to reduce the company's share capital by ISK 186,000,000 at nominal value, totalling 186,000,000 shares, by cancelling the company's own shares. This reduction has now taken place. The company's share capital has therefore now been reduced from ISK 2,000,000,000 to ISK 1,814,000,000 at nominal value, divided into an equal number of shares and with one vote attached to each share.

For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at IR@arionbanki.is or Theodor Fridbertsson, investor relations, at theodor.fridbertsson@arionbanki.is, tel. 354 444 6760.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)