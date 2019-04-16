With reference to an announcement made public by Arion banki hf. (symbol: ARION) on March 20, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of April 17, 2019. ISIN IS0000028157 Company name Arion banki hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 2,000,000,000 (2,000,000,000 shares) Reduction in share capital ISK 186,000,000 (186,000,000 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 1,814,000,000 (1,814,000,000 reduction shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ARION Orderbook ID 156438