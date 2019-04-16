XP POWER LTD - Result of AGM
London, April 16
16 April 2019
XP Power Limited
("XP Power" or "the Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 401 Commonwealth Drive, Haw Par Technocentre, Lobby B, #02-02, Singapore 149598 on 16 April 2019, commencing at 5.00 p.m.Singapore time. All resolutions were unanimously passed by show of hands.
For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting. The total number of shares in issue was 19,242,296.
|Resolution number
|Resolution description
|In Favour
|Against
|Withheld
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|1
|To receive the report and accounts
|13,162,068
|99.99
|1,628
|0.01
|0
|2
|To approve the final dividend
|13,163,697
|100
|0
|0
|0
|3
|To re-elect James Peters
|12,797,535
|97.22
|365,947
|2.78
|214
|4
|To re-elect Terry Twigger
|12,942,637
|98.33
|220,345
|1.67
|714
|5
|To re-elect Andy Sng
|13,162,313
|99.99
|1,170
|0.01
|214
|6
|To re-elect Gavin Griggs
|13,161,813
|99.99
|1,170
|0.01
|714
|7
|To re-elect Duncan Penny
|13,162,983
|100
|0
|0
|714
|8
|To re-elect Polly Williams
|12,940,684
|98.31
|222,799
|1.69
|214
|9
|To re-appoint auditors
|13,136,352
|99.79
|27,344
|0.21
|0
|10
|Remuneration of auditors
|13,162,935
|99.99
|714
|0.01
|48
|11
|Remuneration report
|12,844,145
|97.76
|294,660
|2.24
|24,891
|12
|Authority to allot shares
|12,420,466
|97.18
|360,206
|2.82
|383,024
|13
|To authorize the disapplication of pre-emption rights (general purposes)
|12,421,348
|97.19
|359,325
|2.81
|383,024
|14
|To authorize the disapplication of pre-emption rights (specified investments)
|12,394,828
|96.98
|385,844
|3.02
|383,024
|15
|Authority for the Company to purchase its own shares
|12,395,356
|96.98
|385,864
|3.02
|382,476
Note: Percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes
