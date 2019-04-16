sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

XP POWER LTD - Result of AGM

XP POWER LTD - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 16

16 April 2019

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 401 Commonwealth Drive, Haw Par Technocentre, Lobby B, #02-02, Singapore 149598 on 16 April 2019, commencing at 5.00 p.m.Singapore time. All resolutions were unanimously passed by show of hands.

For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting. The total number of shares in issue was 19,242,296.

Resolution numberResolution descriptionIn FavourAgainstWithheld
Votes%Votes%Votes
1To receive the report and accounts13,162,06899.991,6280.010
2To approve the final dividend13,163,697100000
3To re-elect James Peters12,797,53597.22365,9472.78214
4To re-elect Terry Twigger12,942,63798.33220,3451.67714
5To re-elect Andy Sng13,162,31399.991,1700.01214
6To re-elect Gavin Griggs13,161,81399.991,1700.01714
7To re-elect Duncan Penny13,162,98310000714
8To re-elect Polly Williams12,940,68498.31222,7991.69214
9To re-appoint auditors13,136,35299.7927,3440.210
10Remuneration of auditors13,162,93599.997140.0148
11Remuneration report12,844,14597.76294,6602.2424,891
12Authority to allot shares12,420,46697.18360,2062.82383,024
13To authorize the disapplication of pre-emption rights (general purposes)12,421,34897.19 359,3252.81383,024
14To authorize the disapplication of pre-emption rights (specified investments)12,394,82896.98385,8443.02383,024
15Authority for the Company to purchase its own shares12,395,35696.98385,8643.02382,476

Note: Percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer+44 (0)118 984 5515
Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer


