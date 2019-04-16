XP POWER LTD - Result of AGM

16 April 2019

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 401 Commonwealth Drive, Haw Par Technocentre, Lobby B, #02-02, Singapore 149598 on 16 April 2019, commencing at 5.00 p.m.Singapore time. All resolutions were unanimously passed by show of hands.

For information, the following table shows the total votes cast by proxy voting. The total number of shares in issue was 19,242,296.

Resolution number Resolution description In Favour Against Withheld Votes % Votes % Votes 1 To receive the report and accounts 13,162,068 99.99 1,628 0.01 0 2 To approve the final dividend 13,163,697 100 0 0 0 3 To re-elect James Peters 12,797,535 97.22 365,947 2.78 214 4 To re-elect Terry Twigger 12,942,637 98.33 220,345 1.67 714 5 To re-elect Andy Sng 13,162,313 99.99 1,170 0.01 214 6 To re-elect Gavin Griggs 13,161,813 99.99 1,170 0.01 714 7 To re-elect Duncan Penny 13,162,983 100 0 0 714 8 To re-elect Polly Williams 12,940,684 98.31 222,799 1.69 214 9 To re-appoint auditors 13,136,352 99.79 27,344 0.21 0 10 Remuneration of auditors 13,162,935 99.99 714 0.01 48 11 Remuneration report 12,844,145 97.76 294,660 2.24 24,891 12 Authority to allot shares 12,420,466 97.18 360,206 2.82 383,024 13 To authorize the disapplication of pre-emption rights (general purposes) 12,421,348 97.19 359,325 2.81 383,024 14 To authorize the disapplication of pre-emption rights (specified investments) 12,394,828 96.98 385,844 3.02 383,024 15 Authority for the Company to purchase its own shares 12,395,356 96.98 385,864 3.02 382,476

Note: Percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer+44 (0)118 984 5515

Gavin Griggs, Chief Financial Officer