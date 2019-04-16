We believe China Water Affairs Group's (CWA) strong financial position (net debt/equity FY18 c 70%) and impressive track record of generating returns for shareholders should enable it to exploit the favourable market conditions and allow for a continuation of its strong growth profile. Following the recent acquisition of 29.5% of Kangda International, CWA's market valuation appears undemanding compared to its peers despite its track record of delivering attractive returns for its shareholders.

