Dolcas-Tenshi Bioceuticals targets sexual health with all-natural Fortiquin botanical formula

Fortiquin Boosts Men's Sexual Performance Naturally

LANDING, New Jersey, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new joint venture, DolCas-Tenshi Bioceuticals Inc., is targeting male sexual health in its debut nutraceutical formula, marketed under the name Fortiquin. This five-ingredient, patent-pending blend of herbal extracts and nutrients has been carefully designed to support sexual stamina and overall wellbeing in healthy men experiencing problems with sexual performance. The company will launch the all-natural, vegan complex at Vitafoods Europe in Geneva on May 7-9, 2018, booth F200.

Derived from the wisdom of the Ayurvedic medical tradition, Fortiquin is composed of four botanicals: mucuna, cynara, trigonella and ashwanghanda, combined with the amino acid L-arginine. The proprietary blend of natural ingredients works in synergy to nourish and balance multiple systems for the overall enhancement of men's health and, more specifically, sexual stamina. Comprehensive clinical studies are ongoing.

The symbiotic blend of extracts, in proprietary ratios, are standardized to their bioflavonoid and saponin contents. These two classes of phytochemicals are commonly touted for their therapeutic activity, including their effects on the reproductive, vascular and nervous systems.

"Fortiquin is an all-natural powerhouse blend of botanicals," says Shavon Jackson-Michel, ND, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs for DolCas-Tenshi. "The individual herbs coexist as clean-label extracts, rather than powders, delivering not only an enriched profile of the phytochemicals most associated with their functionality and organ affinity, but also ensuring consistent quality from batch to batch."

"DolCas-Tenshi is attentive to the drive for increased standardization of quality for all aspects of developing natural sexual health products," adds Vivek A. Parachur, co-founder and CEO of Olene Life Sciences, developer and manufacturer of Fortiquin. "This encompasses sourcing, storage, and proper clinical assessment of bioactivity and efficacy. Lack of such attention can leave the consumer with little confidence in product effectiveness. Pursuing the highest level of consumer confidence in the product is where Fortiquin stands out."

The supplement market for sexual performance aids is projected to grow exponentially into 2021. Technavio Research forecasts a steady annual growth rate of about 12% over the 5 year period, with a projected market value of about $376 million[i].

Several factors are driving the expansion of this dynamic niche market. Evolvement of societal perceptions and norms regarding sexual intimacy is eliciting increased customer acceptance of sexual enhancement supplements. Additionally, the anonymity and convenience of internet shopping appears to encourage increased e-commerce activity within this sector.

The potential for Fortiquin is vast. The release of the publication proving its clinical effects on sexual function in men is expected in the late spring of this year. The uniqueness of Fortiquin's composition potentially avails it to other clinical functions, such as sports performance and menopausal support. Dolcas-Tenshi plans to further investigate Fortiquin's applicability for these additional health areas.

