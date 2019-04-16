SafeFTL provides genuine failsafe flash translation layer management for entire range of Micron SPI NAND flash memory

HCC Embedded (HCC) announced today that its fail-safe Flash Translation Layer (SafeFTL) has been tested and verified for the entire range of automotive-grade SPI NAND flash memory products from Micron Technology, Inc. Automotive designers integrating Micron SPI NAND flash into automotive systems can use HCC's SafeFTL to ensure the reliable storage of data to the NAND flash.

HCC tested Micron's 1Gb, 2Gb, 4Gb, and 8Gb flash devices with both 1.8V and 3.3V interfaces. These devices operate across a temperature range of -40°C to +105°C. To test the memory devices, HCC mounted them on a Secure Digital (SD) form factor board for an easy, straightforward interface to development boards with SD card slot support for SPI communication.

"HCC has a 15-year track record in failsafe NAND flash management and fail safety, and we've put in the extra time and effort to test the Micron automotive NAND devices individually to validate them for use with our SafeFTL product," said HCC CEO Dave Hughes. "Automotive engineers and any engineers looking for reliable storage solutions using SPI NAND flash can use our field-proven failsafe flash translation layer to bring added reliability to their designs."

SafeFTL is designed for integration with any embedded system, independent of RTOS, to allow an array of NAND flash devices (or single device) to be seen as a dependable logical array of sectors by the host application. This is typically, but not necessarily, a file system. When used in combination with HCC's various failsafe file systems, a complete and reliable storage solution can be presented to automotive applications.

Further, using HCC's deterministic SafeFTL, the operations on the flash can be managed by the host system to guarantee deterministic execution time such that there are no unexpected stalls when managing the NAND flash.

To request an HCC Embedded SD form factor board to validate this solution with Micron SPI NAND flash, contact an HCC Embedded sales office or local distributor.

For more information, visit: https://www.hcc-embedded.com/safeftl/

About HCC Embedded

HCC Embedded develops deeply embedded software components "out of context," which ensures that they can be used as core elements of any system, including those engineered to meet stringent requirements for safety, quality, and portability. Built on a foundation of quality, HCC has a product portfolio of more than 250 embedded components, with deep competencies in reliable flash management, failsafe file systems, IPv4/6 networking stacks with associated security protocols, as well as a comprehensive suite of USB host and function software. Since 2002, HCC has supplied these embedded software components to more than 2,000 companies globally in a wide range of industries including industrial, medical, and automotive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005197/en/

Contacts:

Hughes Communications, Inc.

Angie Hatfield, Media Relations

+1-425-941-2895

angie@hughescom.net



HCC Embedded

Orsolya Eszterváry, Marketing

+36-70-904-7620

orsolya.esztervary@hcc-embedded.com