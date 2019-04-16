Solar Alliance Energy Inc.: Solar Alliance Welcomes Truitt Electric as SunBox Channel Partner

Growing team of Channel Partners Supports SunBox Sales Including Tesla Electric Vehicle Charger

VANCOUVER, BC and KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2019 / Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce that Truitt Electric, one of Tennessee's leading electrical companies, has become an authorized Solar Alliance SunBox Channel Partner. Truitt Electric provides a broad range of electrical services and maintains are large customer base that will now have access to SunBox, a complete solar solution that includes battery storage to maximize energy savings and provide an added layer of security for high performance homes. SunBox comes in two standard residential systems sizes with options such as a generator for whole home backup and a Tesla electric vehicle ("EV") charger.

"Solar Alliance is pleased to welcome Truitt Electric to our SunBox Channel Partner Program," said CEO Myke Clark. "We continue to grow our team of Channel Partners in order to rapidly increase the sales of our SunBox product and Truitt Electric is an excellent illustration of the goal of the program. We are building a network of innovative builders, electricians and professionals who can offer the Solar Alliance SunBox product to thousands of customers. Those customers now have access to a simple solar system that comes with battery storage and an electric vehicle charger," concluded Clark.

Solar Alliance has signed five companies to the SunBox Channel Partner Program:

Channel Partner Location Description
Truitt Electric

Gervais Electric

Energy Home Basics

Terra Shares

Mike Stevens Homes
Knoxville, TN

Nashville, TN

Loudon County, TN

Morristown, TN

Knoxville, TN
Electrical contractor

Electrical contractor

Home efficiency

Solar sales

Builder

The Company's goal is to sign 10-12 partners in Tennessee before expanding the program to other surrounding states. Ultimately, the goal is to expand the SunBox Channel Partner Program nationwide. The low overhead nature of a channel partner program will allow the Company scale much more quickly than hiring sales teams in each new location.

"SunBox, with the optional EV charger and whole house generator, are a natural addition to our current offer of electrical, lighting and structural wiring", said Truitt Electric Partner Mike Truitt. "Our goal is to offer our customers everything necessary to have a true high-performance home. California is requiring some component of solar on all new homes after 2020 and we expect that trend to intensify. Our customers expect us to stay ahead of technology and that is exactly what we intend to do with products like SunBox. We have clients concerned with climate change and how they can do their part to protect the environment to clients that demand the latest technology. By 2030 they are predicting over 125 million electric vehicles registered. Having the SunBox with the optional EV charger might be the difference between someone purchasing your home over another. We are providing our customers with aesthetics and security and SunBox adds a valuable component to that," concluded Truitt.

Solar Alliance is a fully licensed general contractor staffed by North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) engineers and installers. Our team is licensed to complete a broad range of electrical work and the addition of Tesla products to our list of offerings provides our customers with a quality product installed by a team they can trust. The Tesla electric vehicle charging station is now an option that can be included in the Solar Alliance SunBox residential solar product. SunBox is a complete solar solution that includes battery storage to maximize energy savings and provide an added layer of security for high performance homes.

About Truitt Electric (www.truittelecric.com)

Truitt Electric, LLC. is a home-grown, family-owned and operated electrical company in Knoxville, Tennessee. We've been the leading electricians Knox, Blount, Loudon, Anderson, and the surrounding counties since 2002.

Because all we offer are electrical services, we are experts in the field. We don't split our attention between electrical work and other areas of expertise, such as construction. We are electrical specialists and we can keep your home and business safe and efficient.

Myke Clark, CEO

For more information:

Solar Alliance Sales

(865) 309-4674

Solar Alliance

Myke Clark, CEO

604-288-9051

mclark@solaralliance.com

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words "would", "will", "expected" and "estimated" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

