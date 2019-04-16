Nucleus195 announces partnership with TIM, An Acuris Company

Nucleus195 content providers now have access to TIM's trade idea network

STAMFORD, Connecticut, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus195 today announced a strategic partnership with TIM, providing content providers on the Nucleus195 platform the opportunity to profit from their trade idea contributions via the TIM trade idea network.

"I have always been an admirer of TIM and the opportunity for Nucleus195 providers to have access to their platform is a huge value add," said Scott Duxbury, Nucleus195 Co-Founder. "With independent and broker dealer providers from across the globe, the partnership with TIM is a great chance for them to increase their exposure and potentially monetize their trade ideas."

"Nucleus195 has a broad and unique range of providers from developed, emerging and frontier markets that will increase our trade idea network and provide investors with even more innovative trade ideas," said Colin Berthoud, Founding Partner for TIM, An Acuris Company.

Mehdi Sunderji, Nucleus195 Co-Founder, added: "The Nucleus195 platform has continued to evolve since its launch last year with free tools for the buyside like our recently launched budget setting capabilities and watch list function. We are much more than just an online research marketplace. We have more tools and promotion campaigns that we are rolling out through 2019 that the buyside is looking forward to seeing."

About Nucleus195

Nucleus195 provides investment professionals with comprehensive access to in-depth global research and content, across developed, emerging and frontier markets. With a strong global infrastructure of on-the-ground local experts, there's no better platform for gaining knowledge, information, and unique insights for making investment decisions. Nucleus195 allows users to efficiently search for, notate, import, file, and archive relevant content, serving as a comprehensive research management and budget setting tool. Founded in 2017 by investment and financial technology experts and built by experienced engineers, the platform is simple to navigate, offers transparent pricing, and is MiFID II compatible. For more information visit www.nucleus195.com .

About TIM, An Acuris Company

TIM, an Acuris company, is the world's largest trade ideas network. We connect financial industry professionals through our proprietary network and technology, revolutionizing how broker intelligence is distributed, analyzed and monetized. TIM's network and analytics help the buy-side to extract the value from trade idea data, providing insights that achieve market-beating returns. TIM offers sell-side contributors a compliance-friendly platform that aggregates and conforms broker intelligence to be consumed by systematic investors.

Media Contacts

Scott Duxbury Natalie Large Nucleus195 TIM, An Acuris Company +1 203 520 7365 tim_marketing@acuris.com scott.duxbury@nucleus195.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/870684/Nucleus195_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/870716/TIM__Logo.jpg