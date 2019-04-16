- Zonetail is pleased to announce it's working with SEL Global in a strategic partnership relationship.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2019) - Zonetail (TSXV: ZONE) and SEL are immediately undertaking to explore a variety of business opportunities together as they apply to the Smart Cities global marketplace.

"We're looking at utilizing Zonetail's mobile platform for hotel guests and condominium residents combined with SEL's mobile advertising software platform, to better connect clients to their mobile customers as they move from point to point on their connected journey," said David Cunningham, CEO and Founder of SEL Global.

"We're looking forward to working with SEL Global to develop this great opportunity. There are a number of exciting opportunities we're looking at focused around the Smart City marketplace," said Mark Holmes, CEO of Zonetail. "Our technology and accelerating expansion to hotels and condos across North America combined with SEL's mobile advertising software that enables clients to deliver timely, relevant and highly targeted sms content, can offer an irresistible customer engagement channel for clients."

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) is a mobile platform for hotels and condominiums providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions. Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada, with approximately 2,000 condo buildings, representing an estimated 400,000 units. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California. For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

About SEL Global

SEL Global Inc. ("SEL") is a mobile software solution provider that helps companies in the global Smart Cities Marketplace, monetize their consumers in the connected journey - public transit, travel, smart buildings, parking apps, ride sharing, autonomous vehicles, retail, restaurants, sporting/entertainment venues and more. SEL's proprietary mobile software platform enables clients to deliver relevant, highly targeted sms content, including mobile coupons, gift cards, loyalty, ticketing etc. to their customers, while capturing valuable information and data for targeted monetization. SEL has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Los Gatos, California. For more information, please visit https://www.selglobal.com.

