New Product Pricing and Service Offerings to be announced this week

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2019) - Braingrid Limited ("Braingrid") (CSE: BGRD), a global provider of affordable, scalable and easy-to-deploy sensor platforms for real-time data collection in Precision Agriculture, is pleased to announce the following additions to its commercial team as of March 2019.

Mr. Marc Sidhom has joined Braingrid as Director of Sales and Marketing. Mr. Sidhom brings a strong background of international sales, marketing and operations leadership. A two-time entrepreneur, he has extensive experience in launching solutions into new and emerging markets as well as the development of professional services. Mr. Sidhom also has deep knowledge in managing sales pipelines and will be instrumental in defining Braingrid's customer solutions. As well, his background will help Braingrid focus on bringing advanced analytics services to the horticulture industry.

Ms. Mariam Bastawrous has joined Braingrid as Head of Sales. Ms. Bastawrous brings a biology background (York University) and significant experience in the lighting applications industry. She is working with Braingrid clients to deliver customized sensing and data analytics solutions to better understand their growing environment. Her background will help deliver comprehensive decision support solutions to customers.

Together, this new sales team is creating expanded offerings based upon the latest technology developed in-house by Braingrid's software development team. Further announcements will be forthcoming in the next two weeks and will be showcased at the upcoming O'Cannabiz Conference & Expo in Toronto on April 25-27, 2019.

Braingrid continues to develop solutions to help growers make faster and better decisions and optimize their utilization of resources. Readers can view additional insights in the Braingrid blog: http://braingrid.io/blog/

Media Contact:

Braingrid- Doug Harris

Chief Financial Officer

416-480.2488

ir@braingrid.io

www.braingrid.io

About Braingrid

Braingrid Limited is a global technology company committed to the best long term interests of the Precision Agriculture industry. We provide valuable grow information by capturing real-time data using our technology platform to increase revenues, reduce costs, risks and improve yield - making it easier for the grower to operate efficiently and effectively. In particular, Braingrid is providing the cannabis industry with powerful technology solutions together with its integration partners in quality management, laboratory testing, pathogen detection and energy conservation. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol BGRD.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of Braingrid. Information and statements which are not purely historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of Braingrid to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although Braingrid believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, Braingrid assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44107