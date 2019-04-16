Polyaspartic Coatings Market Worth $521 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Polyaspartic Coatings Market by Type (Pure Polyurea, Hybrid Polyurea), Systems (Quartz, Metallic), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Power Generation, Landscape), Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Polyaspartic Coatings Market is estimated at USD 358 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 521 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2018 and 2023. The rapid curing time and better properties of polyaspartic coatings compared to convention coatings are expected to drive the market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=164349114

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyaspartic Coatings Market"

154 - Market Data Tables

35 - Figures

146 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyaspartic-coating-market-164349114.html

Building & construction end-use industry to witness the highest CAGR in the global polyaspartic coatings market during the forecast period.

Polyaspartic coatings are widely used in the building & construction industry. The application areas include bridge construction, commercial architecture, floor & roof coating, caulks, joint fill, parking decks, concrete repair, and structural bonds. These coatings are used as topcoats, stone carpets, sealants, and waterproofing. Polyaspartic coatings are preferred for different types of construction flooring such as commercial, institutional, and residential flooring.

The use of conventional coating systems to coat a small area is usually time-consuming and labor-intensive. The curing time of such systems takes between 8-16 hours and uses 2K technology, which means that only one coat per day can be applied. A polyaspartic coating, on the other hand, can be used to coat a garage floor from start to finish in 5 hours. Hence, polyaspartic coatings might replace conventional coating technologies such as epoxy and polyurethane during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=164349114

The use of pure aliphatic polyurea to boost the market during the forecast period.

Pure polyurea coating is the result of the chemical reaction of isocyanates and amine terminated resins. Pure polyurea plays a vital role in determining the properties of the final coated surface. It is used where higher elongation, tensile strength, and abrasion resistance are required. Pure polyurea is preferred as an anti-corrosive in sewage, effluent treatment, bed liners in automotive, tough surfaces in flooring, and has a life span of 15-20 years. Increase in demand for properties such as better abrasion resistance, superior tensile strength, better film quality, and moisture sensitivity is driving the market for pure polyaspartic coatings.

APAC to account for the largest share in the polyaspartic coatings market during the forecast period.

APAC is the largest Polyaspartic Coatings Market, and this dominance is expected to continue until 2023. China was the key market in the region, accounting for a majority of the demand for polyaspartic coatings, followed by Australia, Malaysia, and Indonesia in the year 2017. China is also expected to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of consumption, between 2018 and 2023.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=164349114

The leading players in the polyaspartic coatings market are Covestro AG (Germany), The The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries (US), BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Hempel Group (Denmark), Rust-Oleum (US), Laticrete (US), SIKA AG (Switzerland), Satyen polymers (India), and VIP Coatings (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polyurea Coatings Market by Type (Pure and Hybrid), Technology (Spraying, Pouring, and Hand Mixing), Application (Building & Construction, Transportation, Industrial, and Landscape), Raw Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Industrial Floor Coating Market by Binder Type (Epoxy, Polyaspartic), Flooring Material (Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo), End-use Sector (Manufacturing, Aviation & Transportation, Food Processing), Coating Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polyaspartic-coating-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg