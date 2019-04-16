Von Lina Saigol

LONDON (Dow Jones)--Die Aktie von Aston Martin Lagonda hat seit der Notierung an der Londoner Börse im vergangenen Oktober mehr als die Hälfte ihres Werts verloren. Vor diesem Hintergrund wird der Hersteller von Luxusautos an den Aktienmärkten schon als attraktives Übernahmeziel gehandelt. Das Problem: Jeder potenzielle Käufer des Autobauers benötigt die Zustimmung von Daimler.

Der deutsche Autokonzern hat 2013 mit Aston Martin einen Vertrag über die Lieferung seiner leistungsstarken Mercedes-Motoren und elektronische Komponenten, einschließlich des Infotainmentsystems, geschlossen. Als Gegenleistung erhielt Daimler 5 Prozent der stimmrechtslosen Aktien des britischen Sportwagenherstellers.

Doch im 321-Seiten starken Börsenprospekt von Aston Martin finden sich Angaben, welche die Fähigkeit des britischen Unternehmens einschränken, ohne die Zustimmung von Daimler "Investitionen von bestimmten strategischen Wettbewerbern von Daimler oder anderer eingeschränkter Parteien" zu erhalten. Mit anderen Worten: Der deutsche Autokonzern hat Aston Martin in der Hand und kann mitbestimmen, wer - wenn überhaupt-, das Unternehmen kaufen darf.

Aston Martin selbst weist darauf hin, dass die Beziehung zu Daimler für beide Seiten von Vorteil ist. Zudem könne Daimler nur unter Einhaltung einer Kündigungsfrist von mindestens drei Jahren die Motorenlieferung einstellen.

Auf der anderen Seite kann es in der Autobranche auch recht lange dauern bis eine alternative Lieferantenvereinbarung steht.

erik Daimler holds they keys to any future Aston Martin deals

By Lina Saigol

Much of the appeal of Aston's entry-level sports car Vantage -- which is positioned as a competitor to Porche's 911 -- is its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V-8 engine which is supplied by Mercedes.

But not many customers would order one of the last cars with a Mercedes engine if they knew that a replacement was on its way and sales of Aston Martin's would likely tank.

So who would supply an alternative engine? The VW Group, which owns Porsche, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini, is unlikely to want to, since several of their marques directly compete with Aston. The same goes for Ferrari.

BMW might be willing but it would look very strange if Aston suddenly switched to its German rival, which only owns the distinctly non-sporty Rolls-Royce brand and isn't considered to be as high-performance as an AMG engine.

That only leaves non-prestige engine makers, or doing it themselves. Aston is developing its own V6 hybrid engine which it could, in theory, use instead of the AMG. But that would take years and cost a fortune -- money that Aston is unlikely to have soon unless they suddenly, dramatically increase their sales. Besides, Palmer has made clear that the V 6 is an addition, not a replacement.

Profitability depends on its ability to produce and deliver special edition models on time. Any delay could be disastrous for both its balance sheet and its reputation.

