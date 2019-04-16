Larry Williams named chief executive officer of Henniges Automotive

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Henniges Automotive, a leading global supplier of highly engineered sealing and anti-vibration systems for the automotive market, has promoted Larry Williams to chief executive officer, effective April 9. While serving as CEO, Williams also will continue his role as a board member and president of the company, a position he took on in March 2016.

"Larry has done a tremendous job leading our team, driving business growth worldwide and strategically positioning our company for the future," said Zhao Guibin, chairman of the Henniges Board of Directors. "We thank Larry for his unwavering commitment and are very pleased to appoint him to this new role."

As CEO, Williams will continue to drive growth and put a strong emphasis on innovation and the development of its global team. Currently, Henniges consists of 19 manufacturing locations across eight countries, with annual sales exceeding $1 billion. Likewise, Williams plans to focus on further expanding the company's footprint in key regions, including Mexico, South America, Europe and China while ensuring standardization across facilities.

"When I joined Henniges in 2003, I quickly found a passion for the company; I'm proud of the success we've achieved throughout my tenure and am thrilled to take on this new leadership role," said Williams. "As CEO, I look forward to further amplifying Henniges' position as a leading automotive sealing and anti-vibration solutions provider."

Williams first joined Henniges as vice president of finance, later earning the title of chief financial officer before being promoted to president. Overall, his proven leadership skills and extensive experience in the automotive industry spans three decades. Williams earned his Master of Business Administration from Butler University and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Central Michigan University.

About Henniges Automotive

Henniges provides automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with sealing systems for doors, windows, trunks, lift gates, sunroofs and hoods. The company also supplies the automotive market with anti-vibration components and encapsulated glass systems. Henniges sells to all major Automotive OEM customers and operates facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The company has 8,700 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.hennigesautomotive.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/871193/Williams_Larry.jpg