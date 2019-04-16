Clearwater Analytics announced today that Len Randazzo has joined the firm as Asset Management Principal. Len will provide guidance and leadership to product, sales, marketing, and client servicing teams in an effort to best reach, serve, and empower the world's leading active managers.

Clearwater's cloud-based solution enables best-in-class client management and investment accounting via the agnostic aggregation, reconciliation, and reporting of investment data across asset classes, investment vehicles, and instruments. This is all supplemented by a suite of business tools like enhanced client statements, billing, compliance, composite management, and more.

With over 18 years of financial services experience and a deep asset management pedigree, Len brings a real-world practitioner's understanding of the challenges facing alpha managers.

Len has held leadership positions in business, client, technology, operations, and risk management. Most recently, he was a Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer with J.P. Morgan Asset Management where he worked for the US Equities and the Global Asset Allocation (Solutions) groups responsible for all non-investment-related activities. Len served in the same role for Bear Stearns and The Bank of New York Investment Management businesses.

"I have a true love for this industry and I have had a front row seat as unique challenges have developed and evolved over the past two decades," said Len. "I want to have a broad-based positive impact across the industry and Clearwater is exactly where I need to be to accomplish this. We are well positioned to help active managers consolidate their data, provide a new standard of reporting to their clients, and ultimately rationalize their entire operations infrastructure. With these goals in mind, I couldn't be more excited to join Clearwater."

"We are excited to welcome Len to Clearwater," said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer at Clearwater. "He is a unique talent and brings exactly the perspective we need to best serve our investment management clients. We aim to attract the world's best people to Clearwater; in Len, we have done just that."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater helps thousands of organizations make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing.

Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $3 trillion in assets for clients that include AIG, Arch Capital Group, Cisco, Facebook, J.P. Morgan, Knights of Columbus Insurance, Mutual of Omaha, Oracle, Selective Insurance Group, Starbucks, Unum Group, WellCare Health Plans, Wilton Re., and many others.

Since its founding in 2004, Clearwater has provided a cloud-native solution that helps investors make the most of their data. Investment professionals in more than 25 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting.

Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com

