RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions, today announced a partnership with PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI), a leading technology solutions provider, to bring cloud communications solutions to enterprises across North America and the UK.

"As a leader in cloud communications, RingCentral is a very strong addition to our growing Collaboration practice, which is focused on designing, implementing and managing the most efficient Unified Communications (UC) solutions for our customers," said Paul Harrold, vice president of the collaboration practice at PCM, Inc. "We're excited to partner with RingCentral as we continue to build out our UCaaS and collaboration go-to-market portfolio."

As a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, PCM works with small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments as well as educational institutions across the US, Canada and the UK. PCM will work with RingCentral to continue enabling its enterprise customers to drive tighter collaboration among their employees and sales teams, as well as enhance overall workforce productivity resulting in better business outcomes.

"Our partnership with PCM further strengthens our ability to reach enterprises as we continue to expand upon our award-winning channel partner program," said Zane Long, SVP of global channel sales, RingCentral. "The tide has shifted and enterprises are moving away from their legacy on-premises systems to cloud communications solutions for increased mobility, more robust collaboration capabilities, and global scalability. We look forward to working closely with PCM as they enable their enterprise customers' sales teams to be cloud-first."

RingCentral works with world-class distributors, master agents, channel partners, and carrier partners to deliver cloud communications solutions to businesses around the world. Ranked in the CRN 5-Star Partner Program Guide for four years in a row and recognized as a leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service Worldwide, RingCentral provides mobile-first voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement and integrated contact center solutions as a complete seamless experience. Easier to manage and more flexible and cost-efficient than legacy, on-premises communications systems, RingCentral's cloud solutions meet the needs of today's mobile and distributed workforce.

