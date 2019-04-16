Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement

No. 5/2019





Copenhagen, 16 April 2019





Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Niels Frederiksen

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

CEO and member of the Executive Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Performance share units

DK0060696300 - STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2019-2021

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 33,278 PSUs

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Niels Frederiksen

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

CEO and member of the Executive Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0060696300 - STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2016-2018 performance period.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 15,002 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Marianne Rørslev Bock

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

CFO and member of the Executive Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Performance share units

DK0060696300 - STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2019-2021

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 13,797 PSUs

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Craig Reynolds

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Board

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Performance share units

DK0060696300 - STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2019-2021

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 14,430 PSUs

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Craig Reynolds

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Board

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0060696300 - STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2016-2018 performance period.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 6,673 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Vincent Crepy

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Board

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Performance share units

DK0060696300 - STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Received performance share units (PSUs) under the Long-term Incentive Programme which are conditional upon fulfilment of certain performance indicators in the financial years 2019-2021

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 13,084 PSUs

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Vincent Crepy

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Board

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0060696300 - STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under the Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2016-2018 performance period. 100% settled in cash.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 5,931 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-04-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

For investor enquiries: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torbensand@st-group.com





For media enquiries: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 5084 7211 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com



About Scandinavian Tobacco Group



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with annual production of three billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 brands providing a complementary range of established global brands and local champions. The Group employs 7,650 people in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the US. For more information please visit www.st-group.com (http://www.st-group.com/)

Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Grants and Allocations, LTIP, 16.4.2019 (http://hugin.info/171738/R/2241755/884357.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S via Globenewswire

