The RAREis Adoption Fund fills a critical gap for families seeking to provide a permanent home for children living with critical medical needs --

Horizon Pharma plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) in partnership with Gift of Adoption today announced the creation of the RAREis Adoption Fund to help facilitate global adoptions of children with rare diseases. Children awaiting adoption with rare diseases often go untreated or receive minimal treatment, and many face life in a long-term care facility or nursing home, according to Gift of Adoption. The RAREis Adoption Fund supports Gift of Adoption's mission to provide financial assistance to complete the final steps of adoption of at-risk children. Horizon's three-year commitment will support the adoption of more than 30 children living with rare diseases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005200/en/

"Every month a child is in an orphanage, he or she can lose as many as three months of normal developmental advancement," said Pam Devereux, chief executive officer, Gift of Adoption. "For children with rare diseases, the impact of securing a home with a loving family can be so much greater, not only on their health, but their overall quality of life."

Over 35 percent of the financial grants provided by Gift of Adoption support finalizing adoptions of children with medical needs and nearly 40 percent of these adoptions are for children with rare diseases. According to Gift of Adoption, many families who have a child with a rare disease open their homes again to another child with the same rare disease, having built the experience and understanding to navigate the challenging journey.

"There are many children waiting to meet their permanent families and for those living with a rare disease the impact of adoption goes beyond a long-term home, it offers the support they need to thrive," said Timothy P. Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon Pharma plc. "Our responsibility and commitment to the rare disease community goes beyond our medicines. The RAREis Adoption Fund forges a unique partnership that further connects the rare disease community and delivers resources to positively impact many lives."

To learn more about the individual impact of adopting a child with a rare disease, watch Isaac's story and visit the Gift of Adoption website to get involved.

About RAREis

In February of 2017, Horizon Pharma plc launched RAREis, an initiative that aims to elevate the voices, faces and experiences of people living with rare diseases, as well as highlight programs and resources for the rare disease community. The initiative is anchored by an Instagram page that showcases photos of people touched by rare disease and captures elements of their patient, caregiver or advocate experience.

To learn more, visit the RAREis Instagram page and listen to the RAREis Playlist.

About Gift of Adoption

Gift of Adoption Fund is a national 501(c)3 charity that provides the final funds needed to complete the adoptions of vulnerable children. The organization awards grants of up to $10,000 to provide families regardless of race, religion, age, marital status, or sexual orientation - the financial support needed to bring their children home. Gift of Adoption prioritizes grants for those adopting the most vulnerable children facing what is likely their last or only chance at adoption. This includes grants that keep biological siblings in the same family, prevent children from unnecessarily entering foster care or aging out of orphanages, or complete the adoptions of children with critical medical conditions.

Visit www.giftofadoption.org to learn more about how to put adoption in reach for children in need of families.

About Horizon Pharma plc

Horizon Pharma plc is focused on researching, developing and commercializing innovative medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. By fostering a growing pipeline of medicines in development and exploring all potential uses for currently marketed medicines, we strive to make a powerful difference for patients, their caregivers and physicians. For us, it's personal: by living up to our own potential, we are helping others live up to theirs. For more information, please visit www.horizonpharma.com, follow us @HZNPplc on Twitter, like us on Facebook or explore career opportunities on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005200/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Media Contact

Michelle Rivas

Manager, Rare Disease Communications and Social Media

media@horizonpharma.com



Ireland Media Contact:

Gordon MRM

Ray Gordon

ray@gordonmrm.ie



Gift of Adoption:

Brian Murphy

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

bmurphy@giftofadoption.org