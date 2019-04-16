SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Network Management Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Global Network Management Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Network management services are being utilized as preventive maintenance programs that have helped telecommunications, BFSI, and IT as well as the government sectors curb unplanned outages up to 66%. This category facilitates timely inspections and maintenance of various electronic and mechanical components by trained professionals that assure their optimal functioning. Increasing adoption of virtual networks and stringent regulations pertaining to data storage and privacy are also accelerating the spend momentum of the network management services category during the forecast period. Read the Free Sample copy of this network management market intelligence report here!

The ability to support cross-vendor interoperability and coordination by maintaining compatibility with the existing network architecture are acting as one of the primary cost drivers of the network management services category in the US. In APAC, while the growing adoption of cloud computing is fostering agility, cost-effectiveness, security, and better application performance, it is also heralding various security and functionality issues that can be mitigated by the adoption of network management services. In developed regions such as Europe, the demand will be primarily driven by an increase in stringency for regulations such as the GDPR.

This network management services procurement research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the significant cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this network management services market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Suppliers must be selected based on the scalability of their available network infrastructure to buyer's dynamic and future requirements," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav. "This will save the overhead costs of buyers that might be required to collaborate with other suppliers who can cater to the buyer's future needs," added Sumit.

This network management services procurement research report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Increasing security concerns against data breaches will drive category growth.

Adoption of SD-WAN and NFV by service providers will help buyers reduce TCO.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the telecom and networking category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Network management services

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

