Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience Appoints Steven Boyd to the Company's Board of Directors

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2019 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on global commercialization of novel products addressing significant medical needs, today announced the formal appointment of Steven Boyd, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Armistice Capital, to the Aytu BioScience board of directors. As previously announced in December 2018, the company planned to formally appoint Mr. Boyd at an upcoming board of directors meeting in early 2019. The board of directors formally appointed Mr. Boyd at a board meeting held April 15, 2019.

Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioScience commented, 'We're very pleased to welcome Steve to the company's board of directors. With Steve's deep healthcare investment experience and knowledge in the specialty pharmaceutical arena, he will add a tremendous amount of depth to the company's leadership team. Already, Steve has been instrumental in helping to transform the company over the last several months, and we look forward to his continued involvement as we execute on our growth plan.'

Mr. Boyd is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Armistice Capital, a healthcare equity hedge fund he has built to over $800M in assets under management since Armistice's founding in 2012. Prior to founding Armistice, Mr. Boyd was a Research Analyst at Senator Investment Group, York Capital, and SAB Capital Management, where he focused on healthcare. Mr. Boyd began his career as an Analyst at McKinsey & Company. Mr. Boyd has served as a member of the board of directors of Cerecor (CERC), an integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on pediatric healthcare, since April 2017 and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG), a clinical-stage, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on disorders of the eye, since May 2018. Mr. Boyd received a B.S. in Economics and a B.A. in Political Science from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Steven Boyd stated, 'Josh and the Aytu team have transformed the company over the last nine months. I look forward to joining the board and working closely with them to drive long-term, sustainable shareholder value.'

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on global commercialization of novel products addressing significant medical needs. The company currently markets Natesto, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or 'Low T'). Aytu also has exclusive U.S. and Canadian rights to ZolpiMist, an FDA-approved, commercial-stage prescription sleep aid indicated for the short-term treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep initiation. Aytu recently acquired exclusive U.S. commercial rights to Tuzistra XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. Tuzistra XR is a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an extended-release oral suspension. Additionally, Aytu is developing MiOXSYS, a novel, rapid semen analysis system with the potential to become a standard of care for the diagnosis and management of male infertility caused by oxidative stress. MiOXSYS is commercialized outside of the U.S. where it is a CE Marked, Health Canada cleared, Australian TGA approved, Mexican COFEPRAS approved product, and Aytu is planning U.S.-based clinical trials in pursuit of 510k de novo medical device clearance by the FDA. Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within large therapeutic markets. For more information visit aytubio.com.

