Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2019) - BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) solutions provider, is pleased to announce the integration of its LTE-M connected M-IoT devices into Fleet Hoster's platform.

"This partnership with Fleet Hoster is a great example of our M-IoT products being easily integrated into an existing platform to serve a multitude of end users," says Owen Moore, CEO of BeWhere.

Fleet Hoster, Georgia US, specializes in custom integrations, application development and data services; and offers many solutions including asset tracking, dash cameras, vehicle tracking and fuel card integration.

"We are very pleased to have found in BeWhere a reliable provider for low-cost asset trackers," says Michael Head, CEO of Fleet Hoster. "The integration via BeWhere's API in our platform allowed us to quickly offer a new tailored asset tracking solution to our existing fleet customers, as well as gain new ones with a low-cost sophisticated, complete fleet and asset management offering."

Fleet Hoster has placed an initial order of 3,000 BeSol and BeTen M-IoT devices. Additional orders are expected throughout FY2019.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IOT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as monitor environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. BeWhere's solutions are cutting edge, using the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) and offering customers low-cost sophisticated technology to implement a new level of visibility to their businesses.

About Fleet Hoster

Fleet Hoster is a fleet management solutions provider that focuses on innovation in fleet and asset tracking through custom integrations across multiple platforms while creating exceptional value for customers. The company excels in platform development with over 110 software integrations reaching Fortune 100 companies that depend on their services. Some new platforms under development are cold-chain monitoring and AI-based dispatch platform with mobile forms, route management, navigation, fleet and logistics monitoring.

CONTACT INFORMATION

BeWhere Inc. Margaux Berry, VP Strategy and Growth

1-844-229-4373 x 107

mberry@bewhere.com

Fleet Hoster Michael Head, CEO

1-678-759-2544 x 101

mhead@fleethoster.com

