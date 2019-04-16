Biotech Brief: Clinical Progress Leading to New Technological Developments for Arrhythmia Monitoring

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent market research report from a well-respected industry source, Grand View Research, said that it expects the Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market to be worth $8.41 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.8%. That's quite a jump up from the 2017 numbers which the report stated were $4.98 billion in 2017. The report continues: "Growing focus on technological advancements and innovations are poised to stoke the growth of the market. Increasing research studies pertaining to development of arrhythmia monitoring devices are estimated to drive the market over the forthcoming years. Atrial fibrillation was the leading application segment in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market in terms of revenue in 2017. It is a common type of arrhythmia associated with a high risk of stroke and blood clotting. In many cases, it remains undiagnosed in clinical practices with conventional monitoring, resulting in inadequate treatment at the right time. Therefore, monitoring of atrial fibrillation requires enhanced technological devices for diagnosis that can help overcome limitations imposed by conventional technologies. Active healthcare stocks in news today include: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH).

North America was at the forefront of the global arena in 2017 due to rising FDA approval for arrhythmic monitoring devices. Manufacturers of medical devices are continually investing in R&D activities of monitoring devices leading to a constant improvement in the monitoring and diagnostic technology. The market in the Asia Pacific is likely to post the highest growth during the forecast period due to rising population and introduction of technologies including wearables such as fitness monitors, mobile monitoring systems, and fabric monitoring systems. Moreover, availability of portable and home-based arrhythmia monitors is a significant medical advancement in the region.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) BREAKING NEWS - BioSig Technologies, a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address unmet needs for the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that the Company successfully conducted patient cases using PURE EP System at Greenville Memorial Hospital, part of Prisma Health System. PURE EP System is the Company's FDA cleared proprietary electrocardiogram and intracardiac signal acquisition and amplification system. The patient procedures were conducted by Andrew Brenyo, M.D., FHRS.

"Over the last two days I have been amazingly surprised at the fidelity and utility of the BioSig's PURE EP System. I made sure to use it in cases of the highest complexity and found in more than one circumstance the behavior of the system such that I could visualize waveform signals that I could not on my usual recording system. This led me towards a better understanding of a tachycardia event. I would count myself lucky to have had this eye-opening experience highlighting the signals that I have been missing," commented Dr. Brenyo.

The PURE EP System was used during the procedures on patients with ischemic ventricular tachycardias, atrial fibrillation, PVC and atypical flutters, and conducted in parallel with Abbott's EnSite Precision and Biosense Webster's (Johnson & Johnson) CARTO 3 cardiac mapping systems.

"Dr. Brenyo's use of the PURE EP System allowed us to see high frequency, low amplitude signals during more advanced arrhythmia cases and repeat procedures," commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies. "Positive clinical experience with of our technology in the medical centers with diverse patient profiles is key to a strong market positioning. We believe that more clinical experience, delivered by the next set of centers scheduled to use PURE EP System in the coming months, will allow us to gain additional insight into our key value proposition and deliver on our strategic goals in the second half of the year."

Greenville Memorial Hospital is the second installation site for PURE EP System. On February 20, 2019, BioSig announced that it successfully conducted first patient cases using PURE EP System at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Austin, TX under the leadership of Andrea Natale, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.H.R.S., F.E.S.C., Executive Medical Director, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center. This initial experience suggested improved cardiac signal detection and fidelity. Read this and more news for BSGM at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-bsgm



In other healthcare industry news of note:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) recently announced that Ethicon, Inc., has completed the acquisition of Auris Health, Inc. for approximately $3.4 billion in cash. Additional contingent payments of up to $2.35 billion, in the aggregate, may be payable upon reaching certain predetermined milestones. With Auris Health's robotic platform technology, currently used in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in the lung, Johnson & Johnson will advance its commitment to combatting lung cancer and expand its digital surgery portfolio across multiple surgical specialties.

"We are focused on building a connected, data-driven digital ecosystem that pairs our market-leading surgical solutions with advanced technologies to improve the patient experience," said Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices, Johnson & Johnson. "The passionate team and differentiated innovation from Auris will help us amplify the power of digital surgery to address unmet clinical needs and lead a transformation in surgical care and lung cancer intervention."

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and its foundation, the Abbott Fund, are providing more than $500,000 in grants and healthcare products to support relief efforts for Cyclone Idai in Southeast Africa, including Mozambique, Malawiand Zimbabwe.

According to the United Nations, significant aid is needed to help meet immediate needs across the region, following the devastating impact of Cyclone Idai and continued heavy rains and flooding. This includes focused efforts in Mozambique to address cholera, malaria and other diseases, as well as to meet immediate needs for food, water, shelter and medical care across the region.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, prior to the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the website and a replay of the webcast will be archived and available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the meeting.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, recently announced that data from pre-clinical studies supporting the potential of BP1003, a novel liposome-incorporated STAT3 oligodeoxynucleotide inhibitor, for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) were presented in a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 today in Atlanta, GA.

"We believe these data suggest that between our two drug candidates, BP1003 and prexigebersen, Bio-Path will be able to treat human pancreatic tumors. The Company expects to initiate a Phase I study of prexigebersen for the treatment of solid tumors in 2019, including a cohort of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients. We plan to complete Investigational New Drug (IND) enabling studies in 2019 and to file an IND application for a Phase I study of BP1003 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in 2020," stated Peter Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for this news coverage of the current press releases issued by BioSig Technologies, Inc. by the company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact

email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757