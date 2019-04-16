Industry expert brings two decades of experience providing implementable analytics to support Decibel's digital experience initiative

Decibel, the leading global digital experience intelligence provider, today announced the appointment of Adam Greco to its advisory board. He brings more than 15 years of digital analytics expertise to the company and provides expert support as Decibel works to constantly help its customer bench achieve flawless digital experiences for their customers.

As an Adobe Analytics expert and one of the world's most renowned digital analysts, Adam will help the executive team make strategic product development decisions and ensure customers, such as British Airways, LEGO and TUI, extract the most value from their data. He will also serve as an evangelist for the company and help build more advanced product integrations with companies like Adobe.

In addition to advising Decibel, Adam serves as a senior partner at Analytics Demystified, a digital analytics consulting firm. He specializes in advising companies on how to retain value from Adobe Analytics, having written upwards of 200 articles and publishing the first-ever book on Adobe Analytics in 2012. Beyond Analytics Demystified, Adam has served as an analyst at Salesforce and as a board member at the Digital Analytics Association (DAA). He also has experience in online marketing, website design, voice of customer and CRM integration with digital analytics.

"I've spent decades in the trenches of digital analytics and know that the future lies in driving positive experiences, which makes partnering with Decibel a no-brainer," said Greco. "Coming onto the team to help them improve their own platform is an exciting way to help both Decibel and its customers reach their goal of providing a flawless digital experience."

"Augmenting the team with Adam's deep-rooted industry experience was a clear-cut decision in supporting constant efforts to lead both Decibel and our customers toward growth," said Ben Harris, CEO at Decibel. "Decibel's customers can expect to see his advice shine through as we begin executing against new strategies to improve the platform and help manage experience data."

About Decibel

Decibel provides real-time intelligence that enables businesses to measure and improve online customer experiences at scale.

Pioneering the world's first technology designed specifically to quantify experiences, Decibel's Digital Experience Intelligence platform captures unique experience data, enriched by machine learning, to reveal digital body language, understand user state of mind and pinpoint problem areas on your website, web applications and native apps.

Our go-to, universal metric for measuring experiences online, the Digital Experience Score (DXS) automatically rates the quality of experiences and can be segmented across your entire digital offering and audience for immediate insight into where the biggest wins lie. This intelligence powers best-in-class forensic tools that allow digital teams to investigate exactly how and where to optimize for better experiences. Built on a flexible, fast, open API, Decibel makes it easy to integrate and export smart experience data to enrich your entire stack or model in-house.

The world's largest companies including Lego, General Motors, British Airways and AllState Insurance use Decibel to discover opportunities to transform digital experience, drive brand loyalty and grow their businesses. Find out more at www.decibelinsight.com.

