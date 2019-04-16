SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Human Resources Consulting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The human resources consulting services category is poised for an accelerating spend momentum during the forecast period. A significant share of this spend momentum is credited to the large-scale adoption of digital HR for various HR-related processes by businesses. These processes are known to boost organizational performance as well as reduce expenditure. Among all the category segments, the talent management services accounted for about 30% share of the overall category spend last year and are predicted to grow at a stable rate. This growth is a result of the increasing outsourcing of talent management and retention services to HR consulting firms which allows buyers to focus on their core operations.

Enterprises in the US were reporting severe talent crunch because of the imposition of stringent work visa norms that made it difficult to hire professionals from foreign countries. To tackle this situation, buyers from such enterprises are resorting to HR-related services such as advice on recruitment, employee retention, employee training and development, and employee relations and communication. Diversity in the workforce in terms of gender and age, as well as norms such as 40% quota for women in corporate boards in all the EU countries, are increasing HR-related complexities in the region. This is expected to result in an incremental category spend in the region in the coming years.

This human resources consulting services procurement research report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it also provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on costs.

"Buyers can achieve a significant reduction in their overall procurement spend by collaborating with regional HR consulting firms,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav. "This will boost the buyer's bargaining power as well as enhance their visibility into project progress, contract compliance," added Sumit.

This human resources consulting services procurement research has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Engaging with regional consultants can save significant costs for buyers

Regulatory changes in different countries pose a significant risk to the category

This human resources consulting services procurement research has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend.

Engaging with regional consultants can save significant costs for buyers

Regulatory changes in different countries pose a significant risk to the category

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the corporate services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Human resources consulting services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Report scope snapshot: Human resources consulting services

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our human resources consulting services procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for various categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

