Nightstar Therapeutics plc Announcement of Expiry of HSR Waiting Period and Satisfaction of Antitrust Condition

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nightstar Therapeutics plc ("Nightstar") today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, with respect to the recommended acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Nightstar by Tungsten Bidco Limited ("Bidco"), a newly-incorporated company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Biogen Switzerland Holdings GmbH (the "Acquisition"). Nightstar has also received notice from Bidco's representatives that the German Federal Cartel Office will not assert jurisdiction to review the Acquisition. Therefore, Condition C set out in Part III of the scheme document dated 9 April 2019 relating to the Acquisition (the "Scheme Document") has been satisfied.



The Scheme remains subject to certain conditions including sanction by the Court at the Court Hearing (expected to take place on 6 June 2019) and the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies. Subject to the Scheme receiving the sanction of the Court and the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies and the satisfaction or (if capable of waiver) the waiver of the remaining Conditions to the Scheme (as set out in the Scheme Document), the Scheme is expected to become effective on 7 June 2019.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms and expressions used in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form any part of, an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise. The Acquisition will be made solely in accordance with the Scheme Document, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how to vote in respect of the Scheme.

Biogen Inc.("Biogen") and Nightstar, and their respective directors and executive officers, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the transactions contemplated by the implementation agreement.

