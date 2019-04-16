sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

365,60 Euro		-13,80
-3,64 %
WKN: 910251 ISIN: FR0000038259 Ticker-Symbol: ESF 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
363,80
369,33
16:40
365,20
366,20
16:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE365,60-3,64 %