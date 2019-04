The completion of the feasibility study (FS) on the T3 copper-silver deposit, located in Botswana, is an important de-risking event for MOD Resources. The metrics contained in the FS give us a higher level of confidence in our valuation as well as the NPV and IRR calculations completed by the company. With the FS now in hand, MOD Resources can advance its mining licence application and secure the finance required to move T3 into production.

