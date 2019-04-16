sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,51 Euro		+0,075
+2,18 %
WKN: A2JBZC ISIN: US30048L1044 Ticker-Symbol: 1AQ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,379
3,522
16:44
3,375
3,525
16:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES INC
EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES INC3,51+2,18 %
PDL BIOPHARMA INC3,338+0,68 %