PDL announced that it will invest a total of up to $60m in two tranches of $30m each in Evofem, a women's health company that is preparing to submit an NDA for Amphora, a non-hormonal female contraceptive, in H219 with a launch expected in 2020. In December, Evofem announced that it achieved the primary endpoint in the 1,400-patient AMPOWER trial with a seven-cycle cumulative pregnancy probability of 14% with the upper limit of the confidence interval at 18%. The pre-specified hurdle in the trial, as agreed to by the FDA, was a seven-cycle pregnancy rate of 16.5% with an upper limit of the confidence interval at 21%.

