Collectcent Launches Dedicated Helpdesk for App-ads.txt Implementation Across App and OTT Publishers

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To combat the ad fraud problem in online advertising, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Tech Lab - the Advertising Industry body that develops technical standards to drive the growth of an effective digital media ecosystem - launched App-ads.txt for App Publishers in March early this year. Its implementation will result in greater transparency and improve marketplace quality in the app advertising environment.

Collectcent_Logo

This is in line with the ads.txt industry standard introduced by IAB in 2017 for Web publishers which helped keep a check on ad fraud in the web programmatic domain and resulted in higher profitability for genuine web publishers.

The most pertinent impact of adopting App-ads.txt by App Publishers is that soon global DSPs will only purchase inventory which has App-ads.txt file. Developers who don't implement App-ads.txt are likely to be removed from DSPs' pool of targeted media. Thus, declaring authorized sellers will help publishers receive a greater brand spend from advertisers which might have otherwise gone to the bad players in the market.

With App-ads.txt genuine publishers will now be able to profit from higher CPM, competitive pricing for their inventory and envisage better returns.

For Collectcent, an early adopter of App-ads.txt, transparency is the sum and substance of its business model. The company is rigorously working collectively with its publishers at the speedy adoption of App-ads.txt for its authenticated advertisements.

Somnath Karmokar, Director - Publisher Partnerships at Collectcent said, "Publishers are at the core of our business and together we want to work towards a cleaner ecosystem. As per Industry reports, Mobile in-app programmatic advertising had a 23% IVT rate in Q4. Hence, for a faster implementation of App-ads.txt, we have actively deployed a dedicated 24x7 helpdesk to serve publishers across time zones who may find its implementation difficult."

About Collectcent:

The company currently monetizes and yields revenue for thousands of app and web publishers and do over 3.5 billion Display, Native and Video impressions per day globally. Its superior auto-optimize technology supports all major publisher integration methods like Tag-based, Header Bidding, API and SDK.

Media Contact:hello@collectcent.com

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827810/Collectcent_Logo.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire