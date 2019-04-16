Collectcent Launches Dedicated Helpdesk for App-ads.txt Implementation Across App and OTT Publishers

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To combat the ad fraud problem in online advertising, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Tech Lab - the Advertising Industry body that develops technical standards to drive the growth of an effective digital media ecosystem - launched App-ads.txt for App Publishers in March early this year. Its implementation will result in greater transparency and improve marketplace quality in the app advertising environment.

This is in line with the ads.txt industry standard introduced by IAB in 2017 for Web publishers which helped keep a check on ad fraud in the web programmatic domain and resulted in higher profitability for genuine web publishers.

The most pertinent impact of adopting App-ads.txt by App Publishers is that soon global DSPs will only purchase inventory which has App-ads.txt file. Developers who don't implement App-ads.txt are likely to be removed from DSPs' pool of targeted media. Thus, declaring authorized sellers will help publishers receive a greater brand spend from advertisers which might have otherwise gone to the bad players in the market.

With App-ads.txt genuine publishers will now be able to profit from higher CPM, competitive pricing for their inventory and envisage better returns.

For Collectcent, an early adopter of App-ads.txt, transparency is the sum and substance of its business model. The company is rigorously working collectively with its publishers at the speedy adoption of App-ads.txt for its authenticated advertisements.

Somnath Karmokar, Director - Publisher Partnerships at Collectcent said, "Publishers are at the core of our business and together we want to work towards a cleaner ecosystem. As per Industry reports, Mobile in-app programmatic advertising had a 23% IVT rate in Q4. Hence, for a faster implementation of App-ads.txt, we have actively deployed a dedicated 24x7 helpdesk to serve publishers across time zones who may find its implementation difficult."

About Collectcent:

The company currently monetizes and yields revenue for thousands of app and web publishers and do over 3.5 billion Display, Native and Video impressions per day globally. Its superior auto-optimize technology supports all major publisher integration methods like Tag-based, Header Bidding, API and SDK.

