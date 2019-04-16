eToroX Launches Crypto Exchange Including Suite of Unique Stablecoins

- Secure, regulated exchange to help traders access tokenized assets

LONDON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eToroX, the blockchain division of global investment company eToro, has today announced the launch of its crypto exchange - a secure and regulated trading venue offering a range of cryptoassets as well as a suite of stablecoins.

Commenting on the news, Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO of eToro, said: "Just as eToro has opened up traditional markets for investors, we want to do the same in the tokenized world. We want to bring crypto and tokenized assets to a wider audience, allowing them to trade with confidence. This is the future of finance. Blockchain will eventually 'eat' traditional financial services through tokenization."

At launch the exchange will have a range of instruments including:

8 fiat-stablecoins (eToro New Zealand Dollar (NZDX), eToro Japanese Yen (JPYX), eToro Swiss Franc (CHFX), eToro United States Dollar (USDEX), eToro Euro (EURX), eToro Pound Sterling (GBPX, eToro Australian Dollar (AUDX), eToro Canadian Dollar (CADX)

6 cryptos (Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dash (DASH), BitcoinCash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC)

37 pairs including BTC-USD, XRP-GBP etc.

The launch of the exchange is a natural next step in eToro's blockchain journey which began with the work with Colored Coins in 2012. eToro was one of the first regulated financial companies to offer crypto, enabling users to trade bitcoin in 2014 and today has 15 cryptoassets on the eToro platform.

The exchange is managed by eToroX, a subsidiary of eToro Group. eToroX is one of the first companies to be certified as a regulated Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) provider by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC).

Doron Rosenblum, Managing Director of eToroX, said: "We are proud to be one of the first companies in the world to obtain a license for cryptoassets, and one of only a handful of regulated exchanges in the crypto space.

"In the coming weeks and months we will add more cryptoassets, stablecoins and tokens to the exchange and will work with other exchanges to encourage them to list our growing range of stablecoins."

Tokenization helps open up markets and encourages diversification by facilitating fractional ownership and removing geographical boundaries.

Yoni Assia concluded: "We believe that we will see the greatest transfer of wealth ever as financial services move onto the blockchain. The blockchain brings transparency and a new paradigm for asset ownership. In time, we will see the tokenization of all traditional asset classes, as well as the emergence of new asset classes such as tokenized art, property or even IP. Cryptoassets are just the first step on this journey and we are excited to explore the opportunities offered by tokenization with the launch of our exchange."

eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. The eToro Group consists of the eToro platform, our multi-asset trading and investment venue, and eToroX, which manages our crypto wallet and exchange.

The eToro platform enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to cryptoassets. We are a global community of more than ten million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

As technology has evolved, so has our business. In 2018, we created eToroX, our tokenized asset subsidiary. eToroX provides the infrastructure, in the form of a crypto wallet and the forthcoming exchange, that supports our commitment to facilitating the evolution of tokenized assets. We believe that leveraging blockchain technology will enable us to become the first truly global service provider allowing everyone to trade, invest and save.

eToro is regulated in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

eToroX is incorporated in Gibraltar with company number 116348 and its registered office is at 57/63 Line Wall Road, Gibraltar. It's distributed ledger technology (DLT) provider licence was granted by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission in December 2018 (licence number FSC1333B).

