Canopy Growth Joins S&P/TSX 60In another huge victory for the industry-leading Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC), Canopy will now join the S&P/TSX 60 and will be the first marijuana company to be added to the Canadian index of large-cap stocks. CGC stock climbed after the news...but I think that will just be the beginning of the gains.CGC stock has already had a fantastic start to 2019. Share value has gone up over 50% year-to-date, and in that climb, it has hit many major milestones-the S&P/TSX 60 being only the latest one. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...