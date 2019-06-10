Medical Marijuana, Inc. joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Major Accomplishments for 2019

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJNA) ("the Company"), a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space. President and CEO, Dr. Stuart Titus, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent FDA hearing. Dr. Titus explained that with the growth of the CBD market, the FDA has been taking a closer look into this industry with the goal of developing regulation for the sale of CBD as a dietary supplement. The Company recently participated in a historical FDA hearing where they pleaded the need for CBD as an FDA approved dietary supplement and believe they are making great strides towards this goal.

Jolly then asked about the Company's major accomplishments that lead to their record year in 2018. Dr. Titus shared that the Company achieved a revenue total of $60 million dollars for 2018. This growth in revenue is continuing into 2019 as the Company celebrates their first profitable quarter. Changes to the Company's management team and the increasing openness for CBD products in the international markets represent significant value to the future of the Company.

Jolly followed by asking about the Company's numerous divisions and the value that they each represent. Dr. Titus shared the Company's expansion into the European and Japanese markets has represented some of the most profitable divisions of the Company and could overshadow their operations in the United States. "These opportunities are phenomenal," shared Dr. Titus.

Dr. Titus then discussed the expansion of the CBD industry as a whole, which is expected to grow rapidly over the next four years. The appeal of THC-free CBD products has continued to increase as consumers are able to experience all of the benefits of cannabis without the psychoactive effects. The expansion of the CBD industry has even been linked to reduced alcohol and tobacco usage.

To close the interview Dr. Titus shared his excitement for the Company's recent growth, including their first profitable quarter. "We're really quite excited about the future," Dr. Titus stated. "We look forward to producing significant value," he added.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway and HempMeds; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

