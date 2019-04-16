Momo Inc: A Great Tech Stock No One Is Talking AboutMomo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) is a great tech stock that no one really talks about. And that's a shame, because the company's share price was on a tear in 2018, before the marketwide sell-off. In 2019, MOMO stock is up 71.5% year-to-date.Part of the problem might be that Momo Inc is based not out of Silicon Valley, but Beijing, China. And the U.S. and China have not exactly had the closest friendship over the years. Fraudulent Chinese stocks have also been an ongoing concern.Moreover, when investors do think of Chinese tech stocks, they gravitate toward the so-called bigger, safer names like.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...