The Investor Academy: Multimillionaire Justin Rath Brings Silicon Valley Tech Giant Fetii To College Station

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2019 / Serial entrepreneur Justin Rath has recently announced that his California-based tech start up Fetii , an on demand group ride application, will begin its Texas launch in the city of College Station. The savvy entrepreneur is based out of the Los Angeles area and is also the owner of the online education giant: The Investor Academy .

What is Fetii?

Rath's Silicon Valley based start-up Fetii has completely disrupted the transportation industry as some are beginning to regard it as the "Uber" of group transportation. Fetii is an on-demand group transportation mobile app that provides instantaneous group rides for parties of up to 30 people.

"The problem to us was always apparent as anytime there was a group event, whether it was 6 or 30 people, the only way that the group was able to get from point A to point B was by booking multiple Ubers, which is not only less cost effective than booking a Fetii, but it also diminishes the aspect of travelling together as a group. As soon as you call for multiple rides, the group is now set to be dispersed for the rest of the night."

Innovative Technology

The technology behind the mobile application also entails a QR code scanning system within each app that allows each user to check in and pay by scanning a bar code in each Fetii vehicle. Only 1 user is required to book the Fetii for the entire group, and no pre-payment is required as payment is taken when each user scans the QR code through their own application.

"We were able to foresee that pre-payment would be an issue for the bigger groups as one person might not always want to pay upfront for the entire group. The solution to this was implementing the QR code check-in system that allows each user to pay for themselves. We still allow users to pay for other users as they have the option to pay for more than one person before scanning the QR code on the bus."

Fetii will be looking to rapidly expand its Texas launch to the 3 biggest cities of Dallas, Houston, and Austin following the College Station launch.

About the Founder

Justin Rath is a serial entrepreneur who currently runs three 7-figure companies, including a marketing agency GreatLike Media as well as an online day trading education website The Investor Academy. By the age of 20, Rath had built and sold his first company EZtutor, a peer to peer learning platform that serviced the entire Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.

