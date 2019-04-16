Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2019) - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), one of Florida's largest medical marijuana companies, has expanded its Florida retail footprint with the April 15 opening of a Knox Medical dispensary in Casselberry, FL, its tenth medical marijuana dispensary in Florida, with twenty more in various stages of site selection and development.

The new Casselberry dispensary, located six miles northeast of central Orlando, augments the Company's current Orlando dispensary, making it easier for patients in the northern and eastern Orlando suburbs to obtain medical marijuana, whether in-store or through Knox's state-wide home delivery service. The Casselberry location also features a drive-thru to provide expedited service to existing and knowledgeable patients.

Cansortium chief executive officer Jose Hidalgo noted, "Cansortium has established a strong track record as a successful strategic first-mover in large markets with high barriers to entry. Our management team's extensive regulatory expertise enables us to navigate the steadily-evolving medical marijuana regulatory framework and we have consistently achieved the highest scores among all licensing applicants.

Our company controls one of only 14 operating licenses granted by Florida - the state with the fastest-growing medical marijuana patient population in the US - and we opened Orlando's first dispensary in 2017. We take a measured, strategic approach that sets us apart from our competitors by focusing on high product standards and patient needs. Each Knox Medical dispensary is designed to provide a welcoming, professional environment similar to a trusted neighborhood pharmacy. Each of our dispensaries is highly-visible, convenient to shop, and wheelchair-accessible. Their interiors are warm, professional, sleek and modern, with knowledgeable staff who can guide patients through the process of selecting the right products and who understand the importance of safeguarding patient privacy."

Mr. Hidalgo concluded, "In addition to our exciting progress in Florida, we continue to build our business platforms in Texas, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico and Colombia, as well as secure foundational licensing in several other markets to support future growth."

Cansortium operates retail, cultivation, and processing facilities in Texas and Puerto Rico, as well as Colombia - the anticipated hub of the red hot emerging Latin American cannabis market. It also has retail operations in Pennsylvania. The Company recently expanded into Canada, the first federally-legalized recreational market in the world, and it is also expanding into Michigan, where license-holders are allowed an unlimited number of dispensaries. The Company is also pursuing strategic expansions into South America and the emerging European market - which are expected to eventually exceed the size of the US and Canadian markets combined.

ABOUT CANSORTIUM

Cansortium is a global medical cannabis company operating in highly populous medical cannabis markets with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf. Headquartered in Miami, FL and operating under the Knox Medical brand, the Company through its subsidiaries operates cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and Pennsylvania, with licensing pending in Michigan and Canada. The Company also has a licensed cultivation facility in Colombia.

Cansortium's common shares and warrants trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and "TIUM.WT.U" respectively.

For information on Cansortium, please visit www.cansortium.com.

