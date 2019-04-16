Washington is looking to become the fourth state to make the move to 100% renewable electricity, with only a senate review and the hand of Governor Inslee left in the path of SB 5116.From pv magazine USA. The progress of state-level renewable energy legislation in the U.S. resembles a house of mirrors. Legislation is being introduced, voted on and passed at a breakneck pace as more and more states embrace the energy transition - and no two are exactly alike. Now, focus has shifted to Washington State, where House Bill 1211 has passed its namesake chamber by a margin of 56-42. HB 1211 is the companion ...

