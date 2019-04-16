Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on location analytics. Transactional data generated by businesses today often contain a geographical component that, when laid out in a geographical information system (GIS), paves way for new dimensions of analysis and insights, in this case through a more visually engaging approach. Retailers today are leveraging location analytics to better understand their customers and optimize business processes.

Evidently, location analytics is here to stay, mainly because its advantages contribute and apply to practically all industries that their growth is irremediable. With the advancements in technology and mobile devices becoming pervasive, the amount of location data that they generate is massive. Owing to such factors, location analytics is becoming the key differentiator to businesses across the globe, helping them improve customer experience, drive revenue, and increase operational efficiency.

"Location analytics offers granular, accurate information that will empower businesses to better understand customer demands in terms of their preferred products and services," says a location analytics expert from Quantzig.

Top Reasons Why Location Analytics is Essential for Retailers

Increase sales

Location analytics offers granular, accurate insights that will empower businesses to understand customer demands in terms of their preferred products and services. Armed with such data-driven insights, retailers can make critical decisions about launching new product lines, store refurbishments, and new store launches.

Improve ROI

To gain a competitive edge in today's complex retail landscape it's essential to invest in products, resources, and technology. Also, by investing in location analytics businesses can identify their true potential and assess areas where they under-perform.

Boost customer experience

Leveraging location-based data as the context for customer experience management enables businesses to identify and isolate the root cause of customer service issues. It also empowers businesses to identify patterns in customer service-related problems and correlate them using customized models to map the similarities and differences.

