IFG Group plc (IFP) IFG Group plc: Holding(s) in Company - UBS Group AG 16-Apr-2019 / 14:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IFG Group Plc (IE0002325243) 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [x] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: UBS Investment City and country of registered office Bank, UBS Group AG (if applicable): Zurich, Switzerland 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: UBS AG London Branch 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 12 April 2019 6. Date on which issuer notified: 16 April 2019 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5% (9.A) and 3% (9.B.1 + 9.B.2) 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of Total of Total attached to shares voting both in number of (total of 9.A) rights % (9.A + voting through 9.B) rights of financi issuervii al instrum ents (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting 5.21% - 5.21% 105'405'665 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position 0.76% 4.88% 5.64% of previous notificati on (if applicable ) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE0002325243 5'494'969 5.21% SUBTOTAL A 5'494'969 5.21% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of instrument datex Conversion voting voting Periodxi rights rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical Number of % financial datex Conversion or cash voting of instrument Period xi settlemen rights vot txii ing rig hts SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both rights if it rights through if it equals equals or is financial or is higher higher than instruments if than the the notifiable it equals or is notifiable threshold higher than the threshold notifiable threshold UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS AG London 5.20% - 5.20% Branch UBS Group AG UBS AG UBS Europe SE 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi: Done at Opfikon on 16.04.2019 ISIN: IE0002325243 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IFP LEI Code: 213800DDLICUJ14JTY47 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 8227 EQS News ID: 800781 End of Announcement EQS News Service

