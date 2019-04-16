CRU: FTTH Council Asia-Pacific Presents First Ever APAC Smart Fiber Cities Ranking - Singapore Achieves First Position and Becomes Champion

LONDON, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Smart Fiber Cities ranking was presented at the FTTH Council Asia Pacific Conference in Wuhan, China.

This ranking is the very first of its kind in our region. For a city to be included, it must have a high level of FTTH/B coverage. If this aspect is covered, Smart Projects are evaluated according to a number of predetermined points.

Cities must not only feature advanced infrastructure, but must also fully integrate truly useful and innovative solutions that rely on that infrastructure, networks of connected devices, and the data they provide. Cities are ranked in two categories: Champs and Challengers. 'Champs' have almost complete fiber coverage all around the city and have reached maturity in the smart projects that have been deployed. These cities generally have a fairly complete smart city framework in place across different areas as well as operational smart projects. 'Challengers' are cities that are actively deploying Fiber infrastructure in order to realize their smart city Strategy, but don't yet have a full panel of smart services based on Fiber. Instead, the focus is on specific domains.

In the 'Champs' category, Singapore scored highest, with 93% FTTH/B coverage, 100% 4G coverage and over 10, 000 WiFi hotspots. Tokyo (Japan) comes in second place, and Seoul (South Korea) is third, both with roughly 90% FTTH/B coverage. Hong Kong, Busan (South Korea) and Melbourne (Australia) are respectively fourth, fifth and sixth.

In the 'Challenger' category, Shanghai (China) scored highest, with around 90% FTTH/B coverage. Second and third are Hangzhou and Wuhan (China). Runners up are Selangor (Malaysia), Jakarta (Indonesia), Bhubaneswar (India) and Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam).

The ranking promotes the specific concept of a 'Smart Fiber City' as the FTTH Council believes that only a Smart City enabled by Fiber can be a genuine Smart City.

"The research into Smart Fiber Cities shows that we are just at the beginning of these developments," states Venkatesan Babu, President, FTTH Council Asia-Pacific. "Across APAC, we see many mature projects in areas such as e-government and security, with 5G-based applications in, for example, transport and disaster management coming up. We have great expectation for the large numbers of pilots in areas such as healthcare, smart grids and autonomous traffic. We look forward to closely follow new developments in the coming years!"

FTTH APAC 2019: 5G Smart Cities Enabled by Fiber will take place on 15-17 April 2019, Hilton Wuhan Optics Valley Hotel, Wuhan, China

For more information on the FTTH Conference APAC, please visit http://bit.ly/2uT4mPd.

About FTTH Council Asia-Pacific

The FTTH Council Asia-Pacific is a non-profit organization established in 2005 in Singapore. The organization is building on the success of its sister organizations in the US and Europe to educate the industry and the general public on the opportunities and benefits of FTTH solutions. FTTH Council Asia-Pacific members represent all areas of broadband industries, including telecommunications, computing, networking, system integration, engineering and content-provider companies, as well as traditional telecommunications service providers, utilities and municipalities.

To find out more about the work of the FTTH Council Asia-Pacific, please visit http://www.ftthcouncilap.org.

