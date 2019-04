Carbios's FY18 results were slightly in advance of our estimates and the company remains on track to generate commercial revenues in 2020. We have adjusted our forecasts following the results and our DCF valuation remains at €15/share. However, a key factor in determining Carbios's short-term valuation will be the nature of the financing for the PET bio recycling demonstration plant, which has yet to be disclosed.

